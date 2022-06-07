Alto-Shaam Converge Ovens

Alto-Shaam debuted Converge Ovens, its latest innovation in the multi-cook category. Converge Ovens provide expanded menu potential in the smallest footprint by pairing controlled humidity and the patented vertical airflow of Structured Air Technology. The ovens come with up to three independent chambers in a ventless space. Operators can now steam, bake, grill and air fry simultaneously in the same oven, without sacrificing quality. Converge also features a self-cleaning design, saving operators time and labor.