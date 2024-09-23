 Skip to main content

Alto-Shaam Heated Deli Case Range

The new cases allow pan zones to be controlled individually, ensuring different foods can be displayed without drying out.
Alto-Shaam Heated Display Case
Alto-Shaam launches its latest heated display cases, which feature multiple enhancements, new LED lighting and top heat. The deli case range includes three different sizes: 48 inches with three pan zones, 72 inches with five pan zones and 96 inches with seven pan zones. Each includes Halo Heat technology paired with ceramic top heat for extended holding times which do not fluctuate to extremes or dry out food. The independent top and bottom holding temperature can also be controlled per pan zone, allowing food to be displayed for longer and reducing food waste. Waterless and intended to be easy to install, the countertop, stationary base and mobile base options provide placement flexibility throughout a retailer's location.  

