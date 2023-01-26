Alto-Shaam Prodigi Combination Oven

Alto-Shaam will introduce its latest innovation in the combination oven category, Prodigi, at the North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers (NAFEM) Show Feb. 1-3 in Orlando, Fla. Combining multiple cooking functions in a single appliance, Prodigi allows operators to bake, steam, fry, smoke and more to help execute any menu item, according to the foodservice equipment company. The new ovens feature advanced controls and are designed to be simple to use — requiring little or no operator training — and can be managed remotely through Alto-Shaam's cloud-based remote oven management system, ChefLinc. With a boilerless design, Prodigi ovens result in 80 percent less water usage and no maintenance.