Alto-Shaam Vector H Series Wide Multi-Cook Ovens

Alto-Shaam added to its Vector H Series Multi-Cook Oven line with a new model that features even wider oven chambers capable of cooking 16-inch pizzas. With two or three chambers, the design also enables operators to cook their fries, chicken strips and other side dishes or desserts at the same time without any flavor transfer. Easy to operate and featuring Alto-Shaam’s most advanced controls yet, the Vector H Series Wide Multi-Cook Ovens can be managed remotely through the company's cloud-based remote oven management system, ChefLinc.