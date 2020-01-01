Amadis EMV Migration Solution

Universal payment software solutions provider Amadis, together with Advanced Mobile Payment Inc. and Texas Engineer Consulting Systems and Services, introduces a simplified EMV migration solution for petroleum retailers and convenience stores. The pre-certified payment solution includes a first-to-market, proprietary Android contactless pay-at-the-pump solution, which makes it easier for fuel merchants to EMV-enable their fuel dispensers in an unattended payment environment, while complying with the 2021 liability shift deadline. The solution decouples the fuel pump dispenser from the point-of-sale (POS), enabling payment authorizations to take place at each individual pump instead of being processed on a legacy POS system. This decentralized approach results in a faster, more reliable migration process, with only minor changes at the POS and with minimal impact at the fuel dispenser, according to the companies. Migrations can be completed in days, rather than months, while the POS and gas stations remain online and operational.