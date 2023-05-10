AMIN.O Energy Rebranding

Optimum Nutrition unveils new branding for its AMIN.O. Energy Drink line. According to the company, the rebrand was designed to strengthen the taste appeal and cues of its eight fruit flavors; emphasize the drink's key product claims including electrolytes, 5 grams of amino acids, zero grams of sugar and 100 milligrams of caffeine from natural sources; and create a visible brand block to improve recognition at shelf. The company also stated that over the past six months, the AMIN.O. has gained nearly 7,000 new doors within the convenience and grocery store channels.