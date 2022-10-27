Angry Orchard has brought Angry Orchard Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple Imperial Hard Cider to store shelves in time for fall. Made with traditional bittersweet cider apples and blended with dark cherry juice from concentrate for an easy-to-drink cider bursting with real fruit flavor, Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple is the perfect balance of crisp apple and tart cherry sweetness, according to the brand. Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple is available in six-pack 12-ounce cans. It will also be a featured flavor in the Angry Orchard Fall Haul Variety Packs this fall.