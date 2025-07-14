Conversion IQ: Where Fuel Meets In-Store Strategy
Most retailers track fuel and store performance separately. Conversion IQ changes that. By integrating transactional data, mobility patterns, and behavioral insights, PriceEasy’s Conversion IQ reveals how fuel traffic translates into in-store sales.
Curious how your site is performing?
Get a free, data-driven site analysis and find out how many customers are moving from the pump to your store or vice versa.
Measure fuel-to-store conversion rates, identify peak hours by daypart, and analyze sales performance across categories. Understand not just what customers are buying, but when and why, so you can optimize promotions, staff scheduling, and product placement accordingly.
Whether you're planning a campaign or evaluating site performance, Conversion IQ turns routine data into retail intelligence. It’s not just about measuring, it’s about mastering the fuel-to-store journey and turning every visit into a high-impact opportunity.
From convenience to fuel, PriceEasy helps retailers price intelligently, competitively, and profitably across every category, at every location.