In partnership with Horton Automatics, merchandising and display equipment provider Anthony presents an all-new Automatic Beer Cave Door for walk-in coolers. The product features a motion sensor on the interior and exterior, allowing for easy two-way traffic, along with a heavy-duty drive train tested to one million cycles, helping to ensure longevity. The Anthony Automatic Beer Cave Door is available in six sizes with either single or double-door configurations, and features anti-condensate sweat protection. Full-service installation by a Horton certified dealer is included.