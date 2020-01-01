Press enter to search
Aqua Kefir Probiotic Drinks

The sparkling beverages are authentically fermented with non-dairy kefir cultures.
Aqua Kefir

Aqua Kefir is a new line of sparkling probiotic drinks from GT's Living Foods. Fermented with non-dairy kefir cultures, the beverages are lightly flavored to offer bright, crisp refreshment with probiotic benefits. The Aqua Kefir line is available nationwide in four varieties: Coconut Lime, Peach Pineapple, Pear Ginger, and Pomegranate. All of the beverages are unpasteurized, vegan, caffeine free and gluten free.

