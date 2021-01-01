AriZona Fruit Snacks

AriZona Beverages adds two of its most iconic beverage flavors — Green Tea and Arnold Palmer — to its fruit snacks lineup. These mark the second and third additions to the brand’s fruit snacks line, which already includes Mixed Fruit. Arnold Palmer is a legendary flavor combination of half iced tea and half lemonade, known for its refreshing taste and ability to revive the senses after a competitive round of golf, while AriZona Green Tea is America's best-selling green tea offering, according to the company. Both new fruit snack varieties are available in five-ounce packages.