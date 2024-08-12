ARKO Weathers Challenging Q2 2024

As Kotler reported, ARKO is seeing "great results" in the value-oriented pizza offering that launched in the first quarter of the year. Relative to convenience retailer's old pizza program, same-store pizza sales in Q2 increased approximately 19% and units sold increased 36%.

In addition to the pizza program, ARKO expanded its foodservice offering with Nathan's Famous hot dogs, which are available in more than 460 of its retail stores across the country. Even though the program started in the middle of the quarter, ARKO is seeing strong customer response with same-store hot dog sales at approximately 16% over the prior year quarter.

All in, same-store food and dispense beverage contribution dollars were up more than 9% and 400-plus basis points in margin rate when compared to the prior year period.

"We plan to continue leaning into foodservice by offering value and bundles to further help our customers in this challenging macroenvironment," Kotler said. "Food and dispensed beverages are key components of our strategic plan and I'm pleased with the progress that the team has made given the ongoing consumer pressure."

Leveraging the strength of its fas REWARDS program, ARKO reinstated a $10 sign-on incentive for newly enrolled members. For context, the retailer added more than 365,000 enrolled loyalty program members during the third quarter of 2023.

"We ran our promotion last year and we expect the return of these promotions to continue to improve loyalty enrollment and accelerate traffic and spending across our stores, as reflected by same-store loyalty sales, and deliver incremental merchandise contribution dollars," the chief executive explained.

Other Q2 2024 Financials

Overall, for the second quarter of 2024, ARKO reported:

Net income for the quarter was $14.1 million vs. $14.5 million for Q2 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $83.8 million compared to $86.2 million for the year-ago period.

Retail fuel contribution increased $1.4 million to $118 million compared to the prior-year period, with resilient fuel margin capture of 41.6 cents per gallon, an increase of 1.9 cents per gallon compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Incremental fuel contribution from recent acquisitions of approximately $5 million was partially offset by same-store fuel contribution, which decreased to $111.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 vs. $114.7 million for the second quarter of 2023.

C-store operating expenses increased $4.8 million, primarily due to $7.4 million of incremental expenses related to recent acquisitions.

Same-store expenses were down 0.5% due to lower personnel costs and lower credit card fees. The increase in site operating expenses was partially offset by underperforming retail stores that were closed or converted to dealers.