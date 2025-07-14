Dover Fueling Solutions, a part of Dover Corp., introduces four new power configurations for its Wayne PWR DC fast charger product line ranging from 160kW to 640kW. Previously, the Wayne PWR DC fast charger was best suited for new-build retail locations where high-capacity electrical upgrades were already planned. With the addition of these four new configurations, the expanded Wayne PWR DC fast charger product line now offers scalable options that support existing forecourts, retrofits and diverse electrical infrastructures, making it easier to electrify both new and established retail fueling locations.