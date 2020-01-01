Automated Temperature Monitoring Solution

Lizard Monitoring, a software as a service (SaaS) provider of food safety solutions using battery-powered, wireless environmental data collection sensors, is partnering with TenFour, an IT infrastructure as a service (ITIaaS) provider. Lizard Monitoring’s sensors track food environment data and regulation compliance to ensure inventory preservation, food safety, and end-customer satisfaction. Along with real-time notification of temperature and other environment threshold events, Lizard Monitoring provides end-to-end support for deployed devices and an online portal through which customers can monitor their facilities, set thresholds, and analyze collected data. Under the new partnership, TenFour’s Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities will provide invaluable new opportunities to retailers to automate data collection and more efficiently protect their products and brand.