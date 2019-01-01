The Avery Dennison Monarch Pathfinder 6059 RFID Solution offers portable RFID encoding, empowering food industry retailers to become 100 percent RFID enabled. Powered by the Android OS, the portable device enables retailers to: combine scan, encode, print and apply applications within one device; produce labels with a 2D barcode that provide product details to the consumer; produce and apply RFID labels to food that is encoded with source information, allowing the food to be tracked and accounted for throughout the supply chain; and significantly reduce inventory check times.