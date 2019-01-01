B2 Payment Solutions Inc. introduces the B2 Fleet EMV Test Card Set, designed for those who wish to implement solutions that support EMV fleet functionality. The Test Card Set can be used to perform development, testing, demonstrations and training of EMV fleet card solutions before going live. The set includes 12 test cards, which have a variety of different configurations, allowing users to test various fleet card profiles, such as fuel-only cards and fuel and maintenance cards; as well as test fleet prompts such as vehicle ID, odometer and driver ID.