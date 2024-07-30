 Skip to main content

Baby Bottle Pop Twisters

The fruit-flavored candy comes in packaging that provides an interactive experience.
Baby Bottle Pop Twisters
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The Bazooka Cos. Inc. debuts Baby Bottle Pop Twisters, a new offering in the Baby Bottle Pop portfolio. The multitextured candy comes with a crunchy outer shell surrounding sweet chewy candy and a pop of sour powder at the core. Available in four flavors — Strawberry, Watermelon, Blue Raspberry and Berry Blast — consumers can enjoy the experience by twisting, flipping and shaking out the candy in the refillable and reusable bottles. Baby Bottle Pop Twisters will be available for retail in spring 2025.

Other Popular Products

Baby Bottle Pop Twisters

Baby Bottle Pop Twisters

Swipeby Social Media Content Creator

Swipeby AI-Driven Social Media Content Creator

Jack Daniels Country Cocktails Hard Tea

Jack Daniels Country Cocktail Hard Tea

For More Details

Visit Product Website

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds