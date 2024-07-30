The Bazooka Cos. Inc. debuts Baby Bottle Pop Twisters, a new offering in the Baby Bottle Pop portfolio. The multitextured candy comes with a crunchy outer shell surrounding sweet chewy candy and a pop of sour powder at the core. Available in four flavors — Strawberry, Watermelon, Blue Raspberry and Berry Blast — consumers can enjoy the experience by twisting, flipping and shaking out the candy in the refillable and reusable bottles. Baby Bottle Pop Twisters will be available for retail in spring 2025.