Bake'n Joy Clean Label Bakery Products

Bake'n Joy Foods Clean Label

Bake’n Joy Foods Inc. introduces Kitchen Cupboard, a new line of clean label bakery products. The line includes the company's signature muffin and cookie varieties, including the whole-grain lines that come in a freezer-to-oven, predeposited format. Kitchen Cupboard also includes frozen scoop-and-bake batters for muffins, brownies and cornbreads; thaw-and-serve items; and bases, mixes and streusel toppings. Kitchen Cupboard clean label products contain no bleached flour, artificial flavors, artificial colors, high-intensity sweeteners, high fructose corn syrup, artificial preservatives, aluminum phosphates, partially hydrogenated oils, modified starches, or trans fats, according to Bake’n Joy Foods.

