 Skip to main content

BandyWorks Solution Tracks

Three different tracks offer retailers the opportunity to build backoffice software around growth, management control or tobacco.
BandyWorks logo
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

BandyWorks expands its solution tracks with three new tools and capabilities for retail operators: Growth, Control and Tobacco. The Growth track begins with scorecards for store performance, and then adds Sales Optimizer to help maximize vendor offerings and the Upselling Coach to assist staff with upsells. The Control track includes shrink control, age verification, and labor and scheduling solutions to cover both customer-facing and backoffice management. The Tobacco track encompasses the tobacco scan data processing multipack for Altria, R.J. Reynolds and ITG Brands; Quick Loyalty for compliance; and Identification & ODA/P+ to create unique customer relationships. All three new tracks are managed in the BandyWorks store performance platform.

Other Popular Products

BandyWorks Solution Tracks

BandyWorks logo

MTI & Tequesitos! Rebate Partnership

MTI and Tequesitos logos

Jenny Lee Sammiches

Two Jenny Lee Breakfast Sammiches

For More Details

Visit Product Website
1-804-733-8844

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds