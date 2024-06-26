BandyWorks Solution Tracks

BandyWorks expands its solution tracks with three new tools and capabilities for retail operators: Growth, Control and Tobacco. The Growth track begins with scorecards for store performance, and then adds Sales Optimizer to help maximize vendor offerings and the Upselling Coach to assist staff with upsells. The Control track includes shrink control, age verification, and labor and scheduling solutions to cover both customer-facing and backoffice management. The Tobacco track encompasses the tobacco scan data processing multipack for Altria, R.J. Reynolds and ITG Brands; Quick Loyalty for compliance; and Identification & ODA/P+ to create unique customer relationships. All three new tracks are managed in the BandyWorks store performance platform.