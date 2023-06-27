Beverage company Swoon, in partnership with Mattel, launches the Barbie x Swoon Pink Lemonade, a tie-in with the "Barbie" movie premiering later this summer. The special-edition lemonade will be sold in more than 4,000 retailers, with a case of 12 cans retailing for $29.99. Ten percent of the net profits from sales of the beverage will support the Barbie Dream Gap Project, which provides resources, curriculum, skills development and leadership opportunities to girls between the ages of 5 and 10 across the globe.