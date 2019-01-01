Bare Strawberry Banana Chips are made by slowly baking ripe bananas that are then lightly dusted with crushed strawberries. They contain no added oil or sugar, and no artificial ingredients. They are also Non-GMO Project verified, gluten free, fat free and a good source of fiber. Each 2.7-ounce bag is available for a suggested price of $4.29. The bags are resealable, making Bare Strawberry Banana Chips suitable for on-the-go snacking.