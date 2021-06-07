Battery Floorwash Floor Scrubber

Namco Manufacturing Inc. designed the new Floorwash Battery Floor Scrubber to clean and pick up unwanted dirt with a single pass. Free from corded limitations, the machine can clean 30 different floor types, with all of the advantages of a lithium-ion battery such as 60 minutes of continuous use, 90 minutes of charging cycle, and 50 percent energy savings compared to corded models. Two counter-rotating brushes coupled with high-speed brush rotation penetrate hard-to-remove buildup that traditional methods cannot, according to the company.