Wip Energy Pouches are designed to be a category-defining product that reimagines how caffeine is consumed. By pairing the ubiquity and convenience of the oral pouch format with a modern formulation of natural caffeine and premium, straightforward ingredients, Wip supports physical and mental performance without the sugar crash, according to its maker. Wip pouches are available in both 100-milligram and 200-milligram caffeine strengths in four bold flavors — Orange Tangerine, Mint, Sour Cherry and Strawberry Kiwi. The pouches are zero sugar and zero calories, and formulated with natural caffeine sourced from non-GMO green coffee beans, B vitamins to support energy metabolism and healthy cognitive functions, and chromium to support stable blood sugar levels. Wip is available nationwide with a suggested retail price of $5.99 per can, containing 10 pouches.