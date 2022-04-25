Beyond Meat Inc. and PepsiCo Inc. introduce Beyond Meat Jerky, the first product from the companies' joint venture, Planet Partnership LLC. The plant-based jerky is marinated and slow roasted to offer the savory experience of traditional beef jerky. It comes in three varieties: Original, Hot & Spicy, and Teriyaki. Beyond Meat Jerky contains 10 grams of protein per serving, no cholesterol, and is made with simple, plant-based ingredients like peas and mung beans, all without GMOs, soy or gluten. Available in three different pack sizes, Beyond Meat Jerky is Beyond Meat's first shelf-stable product.