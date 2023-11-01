The BIC Ecolutions lighter is designed to be more eco-friendly while providing the same quality, safety and number of lights as the current BIC Maxi Lighter. BIC Ecolutions is made with 55 percent recycled metal and has a 30 percent carbon offset by investments in climate projects. Like all BIC Pocket Lighters, Ecolutions lighters are made in factories that utilize a mix of renewable energy sources. BIC Ecolutions lighters are long-lasting, reliable and 100 percent quality inspected.