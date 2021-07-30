Advertisement
07/30/2021

BIC EZ Reach Officially Licensed Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart Lighter Series

The two series feature six unique designs in each.
The new BIC EZ Reach Officially Licensed Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart Lighter Series offer six unique designs in each. Entertainment legend Snoop Dogg's designs feature photos of him and illustrations of his albums, while lifestyle innovator Stewart's designs are a reflection of her homes, inspired by the country, farm and beach. The suggested retail price per lighter is $4. Equipped with a 1.45-inch extended wand, the BIC EZ Reach Lighter is designed for lighting hard-to-reach places and helping keep fingers away from the flame.

