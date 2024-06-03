BIC Icons Lighters

BIC introduces its newest series of licensed lighters, the Icons series, featuring Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe. The series celebrates the mid-century celebrities, whose images have themselves become a trademark within popular culture, according to the company. The designs capture some of the most recognizable images of the rock-and-roller and blonde movie star while also adding touches of modern design. Like all BIC Maxi Lighters, the Icons series lighters are long-lasting, reliable and 100% quality inspected. They come with a suggested retail price of $2.79 per lighter.