02/10/2022
BIC Out of This World Lighter Series
The special-edition line features a variety of outer space-themed designs.
BIC is betting consumers will be "over the moon" when they see the new designs in its latest special-edition series of lighters. The Out of This World series features designs ranging from alien spaceships to breathtaking celestial views. Each lighter in the new series has a suggested retail price of $2.09. BIC Maxi Lighters are long-lasting, reliable and 100 percent quality inspected, according to the company.