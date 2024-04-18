BIC Special Edition Americana Lighters

BIC Lighters reintroduces its Special Edition Americana Series with modern and newly refreshed designs. Featuring familiar all-American phrases, the eight new lighters showcase designs inspired by the U.S. flag, patriotic felines and the Statue of Liberty. Like all BIC Maxi Lighters, the Americana Series lighters are long-lasting, reliable and 100% quality inspected. They come with a suggested retail price of $2.39 per lighter.