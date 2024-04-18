BIC Special Edition Americana Lighters

The line has been newly refreshed with designs inspired by the red, white and blue and featuring all-American phrases.
BIC Special Edition Americana Lighters
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

BIC Lighters reintroduces its Special Edition Americana Series with modern and newly refreshed designs. Featuring familiar all-American phrases, the eight new lighters showcase designs inspired by the U.S. flag, patriotic felines and the Statue of Liberty. Like all BIC Maxi Lighters, the Americana Series lighters are long-lasting, reliable and 100% quality inspected. They come with a suggested retail price of $2.39 per lighter.

Other Popular Products

BIC Special Edition Americana Lighters

BIC Special Edition Americana Lighters

Prairie Farms Mocha & Caramel Iced Coffee

Prairie Farms Mocha and Caramel Iced Coffee banner

Hubba Bubba Skittles Mini Gum

Hubba Bubba Skittles Mini Gum

For More Details

Visit Product Website

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds