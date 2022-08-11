BIC Special Edition Astrology Series Lighters

Consumers can show off their zodiac signs with the new designs in the refreshed Astrology Special Edition Series by BIC. All 12 zodiac signs are brilliantly brought to life through the stunning work of award-winning illustrator, graphic novel and story development artist Nathan Fox in this refresh, according to the company. The lighters in this series have a suggested retail price of $2.19 per lighter. All BIC Maxi Lighters are long-lasting, reliable and 100 percent quality inspected.