BIC Special Edition Casino Lighters

BIC introduces its latest update to a special edition line in its refreshed Casino Design lighters. Aimed at consumers who might want go all in on red, hope for an ace of spades or just look to add some excitement to their lighter, the line features eight images inspired by classic casino games, including card suites, roulette wheels and slot machine cherries. The lighters in this series are wrapped in holographic foil and have a suggested retail price of $2.29 per lighter. Like all BIC Maxi Lighters, they are long-lasting, reliable and 100 percent quality inspected.