BIC Special Edition Gaming Series

BIC tapped into gaming culture for the designs of its new Special Edition Gaming Lighters. The wraparound artwork takes inspiration from classic arcade games such as Space Invaders and Pole Position, as well as traditional arcade consoles and old school joystick controllers. The company said the new Maxi lighters will provide millions of adult gamers with a new favorite BIC. The lighters in this series have a suggested retail price of $2.29. All Maxi Lighters are long-lasting, reliable and 100 percent quality inspected.