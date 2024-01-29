BIC Special Edition Neon Lighters

The brightly colored graphics in this series are intended to pop off a black background.
BIC Special Edition Neon Lighters

BIC Lighters launches a new Special Edition line, the Neon series. The bright and noticeable neon colors are intended to pop off a black background, with whimsical designs that take a cue from tropical getaways and feature everything from a sunglass-wearing dog to a down home alien visitor. As with all BIC Maxi Lighters, the Special Edition Neon Series is long-lasting, reliable and 100% quality inspected. The collection comes with a suggested retail price of $2.39 per lighter.

Other Popular Products

BIC Special Edition Neon Lighters

BIC Special Edition Neon Lighters

Münchner Lager

Münchner Lager

formi Universal Instant Savings Digital Platform

Patron Points formi screencaps

For More Details

Visit Product Website

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds