BIC Special Edition Neon Lighters

BIC Lighters launches a new Special Edition line, the Neon series. The bright and noticeable neon colors are intended to pop off a black background, with whimsical designs that take a cue from tropical getaways and feature everything from a sunglass-wearing dog to a down home alien visitor. As with all BIC Maxi Lighters, the Special Edition Neon Series is long-lasting, reliable and 100% quality inspected. The collection comes with a suggested retail price of $2.39 per lighter.