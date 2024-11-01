BIC Special Edition Skulls Lighters

BIC Lighters introduces a brand new special edition series, Skulls. Skulls can be found in an array of pop culture genres and, according to the company, can be used to represent everything from bravery to life itself. The new series features a variety of designs, from skulls adorned with red roses to a Jolly Roger updated for the digital age. The series comes with a suggested retail price of $2.39 per lighter. As with all BIC Maxi Lighters, the items in the Special Edition Skull series are long-lasting, reliable and 100% quality inspected.