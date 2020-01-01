Bidi Vapor is launching another innovative product that aims to help adult smokers take their first step in going smokeless. The Bidi Pouch provides a tobacco-free nicotine formulation packed in an easy-to-go tin can. Engineered to provide a premium nicotine experience to users minus the smoke, the Bidi Pouch contains natural fibers and a chew-base filler in six different flavors: Winter, Arctic, Summer, Solar, Regal, and Haze. Each can retails at $3.25 with a suggested retail price of $4.99.