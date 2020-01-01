Bidi Stick 18-Pack Countertop Display

Bidi Vapor LLC's Bidi Stick is a ready-to-use vaping device designed for adult consumers interested in a disposable option with enough e-liquid and battery power to last for approximately 500 puffs. Bidi Stick now comes in an 18-pack countertop display, allowing retailers to show customers the product's nine varieties and position their stores as a destination for a wide range of electronic nicotine delivery systems. Each Bidi Stick contains 6 percent nicotine by volume, and has a fully integrated 280 mAh battery.