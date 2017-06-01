Big John’s Trotters & Pickled Eggs

Red Smith Foods now offers Big John’s Trotters, individually wrapped pickled pigs feet, and Big John’s Pickled Eggs in individually wrapped packages. The new products are completely shelf-stable and never need refrigeration. The single-serve packages fit in existing Big John’s counter racks for easy merchandising and require no clean up, according to the company. Other Red Smith Foods pickled snacks include pickled sausage and pickled red hots sausage.