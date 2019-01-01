Big League Chew Double-Size Pouch

Big League Chew released the Double-Size Pouch, which contains as much gum as two regular pouches of Big League Chew. The Double-Size Pouch is available in two of Big League Chew's most popular flavors: Outta Here Original and Big Rally Blue Raspberry. Filled with 4.24 ounces of shredded bubble gum and featuring a resealable stand-up gusseted pouch design, the new package option is available for a suggested retail price of $2.99.