The limited-time seasonal flavor features an aspartame-free formula.
Big League Chew Hot Chocolate-Flavored Shredded Bubble Gum

Big League Chew wants to warm up consumers this winter with its latest limited-time flavor, Hot Chocolate. Manufactured by Ford Gum & Machine Co., the rich Hot Chocolate flavor features an aspartame-free formula. Available only during the holiday season, it joins the shredded bubble gum's seasonal product roster, which also includes Big League Chew ornaments filled with gumballs, and holiday-themed Outta Here Original pouches.

