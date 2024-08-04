Big Sipz Purple Punch

The Patco Brands cocktail features 16% ABV in 200-milliliter and 330-milliliter options.
Waka Flocka Flame holding up a Big Sipz Purple Punch can
After a successful launch late last year, Patco Brands is officially introducing its Big Sipz Purple Punch cans with the help of rapper Waka Flocka Flame. The brand's new cocktail is available in 200-milliliter Primary Cups and 330-milliliter Tetras, priced at $2.99 and $3.99 respectively. Purple Punch features 16% ABV in both options. The bottled cocktail is available in Circle K stores and independent retailers throughout Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, with expanded distribution slated throughout 2024.

