Press enter to search
Close search

BIGS Taco Bell Taco Supreme Sunflower Seeds

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

BIGS Taco Bell Taco Supreme Sunflower Seeds

The latest addition to BIGS' collection of co-brand flavor collaborations.

BIGS Sunflower Seeds, a brand of Conagra Brands Inc., introduces a new variety of Taco Bell-inspired sunflower seeds: BIGS Taco Bell Taco Supreme. These seeds combine BIGS fire-roasted, USA-grown sunflower seeds with the spicy taco flavor and signature crunch associated with the nation's leading Mexican-inspired quick-service restaurant, according to the maker. Available in a 5.35-ounce size, with a suggested retail price of $1.99, this is the the latest addition to BIGS' collection of co-brand flavor collaborations.

Other Popular Products

Istobal Flex5 Rollover

Gilbarco Veeder-Root Passport EDGE