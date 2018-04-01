BIGS Taco Bell Taco Supreme Sunflower Seeds

BIGS Sunflower Seeds, a brand of Conagra Brands Inc., introduces a new variety of Taco Bell-inspired sunflower seeds: BIGS Taco Bell Taco Supreme. These seeds combine BIGS fire-roasted, USA-grown sunflower seeds with the spicy taco flavor and signature crunch associated with the nation's leading Mexican-inspired quick-service restaurant, according to the maker. Available in a 5.35-ounce size, with a suggested retail price of $1.99, this is the the latest addition to BIGS' collection of co-brand flavor collaborations.