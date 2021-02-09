Prairie City Bakery is expanding its Ooey Gooey Butter Cakes line by adding Birthday Cake to its slate of indulgent flavors. The new decadent treat features classic layered butter cake flavored with vanilla and white chocolate, and packed with colorful confetti sprinkles throughout. Featuring bright, "eye-popping" packaging, the Birthday Cake Ooey Gooey Butter Cake is sure to stand out on any shelf, according to the maker. Packed in convenient 10-count merchandisers, the product boasts a long 60-day ambient shelf life.