Black Buffalo Packaging Redesign

The new color schemes and amplified branding elements are designed for visibility on retailer backbars.
Black Buffalo Tobacco Wintergreen Pouches new design
Black Buffalo Inc. unveils a new packaging design across its portfolio of smokeless tobacco alternative products containing pharmaceutical-grade nicotine. The new color schemes and amplified branding elements are specifically designed for visibility on retailer backbars, while lid graphics will feature cohesive colorways inspired by the company's namesake, a Cape buffalo. The nicotine pouch SKUs will feature a clean and contemporary spotted color gradient, distinct to each variety, while the long cut dip SKUs will sport a sunset-style color halo to pay homage to the more traditional long cut. Black Buffalo plans to begin shipping the redesigned SKUs to its national network of wholesalers in September 2024.

