Blackeye Roasting Co. Nitro Cold Brew has a new formula, new packaging and new flavors. The brand’s signature drink has been reformulated with a new taste profile and is now preservative free and available in White Chocolate and Nitro Cocoa varieties. Both new flavors are made with a proprietary blend of cold brewed coffee and non-dairy based creamer, making them shelf-stable and extra creamy, according to the company. Additionally, Blackeye’s packaging has been redesigned to have a sleek, new look. The cans are taller and slimmer and have transitioned their branding to feature a matte black background.