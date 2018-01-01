Blossom Water LLC introduces Blossom Water Version 2.0, an evolution of the essence water distinguished by its use of blossom botanicals. Version 2.0 has been reformulated to more than halve the original's calorie and sugar content. Each serving is now only 10 calories with two grams of sugar, and made without erythritol or agave. The new Blossom Water also has been enhanced to support immune health with Staimune, an FDA GRAS functional ingredient. Blossom Water Version 2.0 sports refreshed packaging that includes a matte white label on a 100-percent recyclable, BPA-free, PET bottle. The logo has been upgraded with the blossom image in sharper relief. Blossom Water is also adding mango hibiscus to its flavor varieties.