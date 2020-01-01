Formulated to deliver advanced, all-day hydration, Bolt24 Energize is the first caffeinated beverage from Gatorade and the second offering in the Bolt24 line, joining Bolt24 Antioxidant. Three flavor varieties are available: Strawberry-Lemon, Orange-Passion Fruit, and Cherry-Lime. Bolt24 Energize contains 50 to 75 milligrams of caffeine, varying by flavor. It delivers electrolytes from watermelon and sea salt, as well as 100 percent of the daily value of antioxidant vitamins A and C and vitamins B3, B5 and B6. The product contains no artificial sweeteners or flavors. The suggested retail price is $2.19 for a 16.9-ounce bottle.