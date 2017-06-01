On The Border Immediate Consumption Package Sizes

On The Border Immediate Consumption Package SizesTaste of Tajin flavored tortilla chips will also be introduced in early 2018.
Truco Enterprises, maker of On The Border retail products, introduces new immediate consumption package sizes for its chips and dips. The company also announces a new strategic partnership with TAJÍN, best known for its unique seasoning blend of mild chili peppers, sea salt and lime. On The Border’s Taste of Tajin flavored tortilla chips will hit retailer shelves in early 2018, and there are plans for further flavor innovation.