Inventure Foods is relaunching a snack product under the Boulder Canyon brand. Boulder Canyon Ancient Grains Crisps are to be reformulated and made with 100 percent extra virgin olive oil. The crisps, in a Pink Himalayan Salt & Cracked Pepper flavor, feature a combination of seven grains and seeds including quinoa, millet, chia, amaranth, brown rice, brown teff, and sorghum. Each serving provides 10 grams of whole grains.