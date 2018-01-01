Boulder Canyon Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

Boulder Canyon Authentic Foods is expanding its line of Rice Bran Oil Kettle Cooked Potato Chips with two new varieties: Buffalo Ranch and Sweet Chipotle. Buffalo Ranch pairs a kick of spice with a cool finish, while Sweet Chipotle offers layered flavors of pepper combined with brown sugar and molasses. The new varieties join existing flavors, Roasted Jalapeno and Pink Himalayan Salt. Boulder Canyon cooks the chips in 100 percent pure rice bran oil, which is extracted from the outer layer of brown rice and imparts a milder finish to highlight each variety's distinct flavor, according to the company. The products feature simple, clean ingredients and contain no cholesterol. In addition, they are gluten free and Kosher certified. The chips have a suggested retail price of $3.49 per 5.25-ounce package.