bp's C-store Banners Launch Summer Snacking Collaboration

Launched on May 1, the promotional period will feature Cheetos branding on ampm 40-ounce cups and Thorntons 44-ounce cups, while all ampm app users and Thorntons Refreshing Rewards loyalty guests will have a chance to win exclusive Cheetos branded merchandise. Through the programs, guests will receive one free entry into the drawings and will receive subsequent entries with any purchase of the cup or any Frito-Lay item. More than 1,200 Cheesy Swag prizes will be awarded.

Both brands also plan to utilize their social channels throughout the summer to promote the collaboration.

"This collaboration exemplifies our strong, strategic partner relationship with Frito Lay," said Kim James, bp's chief product officer. "Cheetos is one of the most preferred salty snacks among our guests at both ampm and Thorntons. As we dive into summer selling season, I'm so excited for our guests to experience these powerful brands coming together in an exclusive new way as they visit our stores."

bp believes that the partnership with Cheetos will be advantageous due to the brand's penetration, especially with Generation Z consumers. It is in nearly three out of four homes across the United States and has been named among the top five most loved snacks among the Gen Z population.

The first ampm store opened in southern California in 1978. Today, there are more than 1,000 convenience stores throughout the West Coast, serving more than 3,500 different products. The brand is wholly owned by bp.

Based in Louisville, Thorntons operates more than 200 stores that provide fresh foods, beverages and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. It is a portfolio company of bp.